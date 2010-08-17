ESPN Launches iPhone and iPod Apps For Its Local Web Services
ESPN is offering iPhone and iPod apps for its five local-based sports
web services as well as an app that allows fans to upload their own
photos and information while attending live games, the network said.
The
five, free ESPN Local apps give fans in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Los
Angeles and New York a mobile platform to access all the latest breaking
news, scores and information from their hometown teams, said ESPN. The
local apps also feature GPS-activated local weather updates; blog posts
and tweets from each of the local contributors to the sites; an
interactive scoreboard; access to local SportsCenter video and audio
clips; stadium guides for all local professional sports teams; text
direct to ESPN Radio stations in Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles and New
York; and live digital audio from the ESPN Radio stations.
Additionally,
the ESPN Passport app will allow fans to chronicle their at-the-game
experiences by building a digital sports scrapbook via the app on their
mobile devices while also capturing real-time perspective with the
ability to "check-in," upload photos and share commentary while at the
game.
