ESPN Launches iPhone and iPod Apps For Its Local Web Services

ESPN is offering iPhone and iPod apps for its five local-based sports

web services as well as an app that allows fans to upload their own

photos and information while attending live games, the network said.

The

five, free ESPN Local apps give fans in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Los

Angeles and New York a mobile platform to access all the latest breaking

news, scores and information from their hometown teams, said ESPN. The

local apps also feature GPS-activated local weather updates; blog posts

and tweets from each of the local contributors to the sites; an

interactive scoreboard; access to local SportsCenter video and audio

clips; stadium guides for all local professional sports teams; text

direct to ESPN Radio stations in Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles and New

York; and live digital audio from the ESPN Radio stations.

Additionally,

the ESPN Passport app will allow fans to chronicle their at-the-game

experiences by building a digital sports scrapbook via the app on their

mobile devices while also capturing real-time perspective with the

ability to "check-in," upload photos and share commentary while at the

game.