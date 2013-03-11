ESPN Keeping Eye on the Ball,Not the Game Behind It
By John Consoli
With News Corp. formally announcing last week the startup of its new all-sports network, Fox Sports 1, and with NBC Sports Network and CBS Sports Network continuing to grow their all-sports programming on cable, ESPN has a bull’s-eye on its back.
But ESPN execs are not too worried; the network’s ad revenue dwarfs that of its current competitors, and media buyers believe it will take some time for Fox Sports 1 to pull significant ad dollars away.
