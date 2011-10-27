ESPN Hub to Bow on Nokia Windows Phones

In news from the Nokia World conference in London, ESPN and Nokia have announced that the ESPN Hub app, which provides scores, states, news, video highlights and other content, will be launched in early 2012 on the new Nokia Windows Phone.

"This unique collaboration between our two companies on the ESPN Hub has been a truly global effort that will see us continue to work closely together in the months ahead," noted Russell Wolff, executive VP and managing director, ESPN International. "Nokia not only provides a great distribution platform, but they're also a driver of innovation, which allows us to create an experience that enables ESPN to better serve sports fans around the world."

The ESPN Hub app will be pre-loaded on millions of Nokia Windows Phone handsets reaching up to 190 countries worldwide.

The app, which was developed in tandem by both ESPN and Nokia, is designed to automatically deliver localized content to users in various part of the world. Users will also be able to fully personalize the ESPN Hub so it features the sports they find most interesting.