ESPN, Google Team Up For World Cup

To help fan keep pace of 2014 FIFA World Cup action, ESPN and Google have formed a partnership that enables Google Search to feature video clips from in-progress matches as well as post-game highlights from ESPN FC and direct links to live matches offered on WatchESPN, the sports channel’s authenticated TV Everywhere app.

ESPN and Google said they’re working together to take advantage of the fact that viewers who use the search engine to find info on the tournament and how to view matches live are also often seeking quick access to video replays.

With this integration, those searchers will be able to access links to ESPN FC for highlights “right after they happen” during the game via PCs, smartphones and tablets. Google Search will also tout live matches that are available on WatchESPN, a decision that could help to boost traffic to ESPN’s TV Everywhere platform.

