ESPN Goes Multiplatform for 'Year of the Quarterback'

ESPN will be providing content across all of its platforms--TV, radio, ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine--for its "Year of the Quarterback" (YQB) initiative that will begin on Dec. 14 and run through the end of 2011.

The effort will launch Tuesday, Dec. 14 on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET with a one-hour show, The Year of the Quarterback: The Kickoff, which will be hosted by Chris Connelly and feature such quarterbacks as Steve Young, John Elway, Troy Aikman, Joe Namath and Vince Young.

The ongoing coverage, which will include documentaries and specials as well as content integrated into ESPN's football studio shows, will dig into such topics as the lives of quarterbacks on and off the field, their leadership qualities, recruitment and even issues of race.

Additional programming will include such specials as SportScience, The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story, Two for the Show and Jon Gruden's QB Camp: The Draftees.

"ESPN will create and produce extensive content throughout the year to established 2011 as the 'Year of the Quarterback' among fans, athletes and across the sports spectrum," said Joan Lynch, vice president and executive producer, ESPN content development.