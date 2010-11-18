ESPN, Full Sail Univ. Unveil New Research Lab

ESPN and Full Sail University have opened a new sports technology lab in Winter Park, Florida called the Full Sales University Sports Lab Powered by ESPN. The facility will be used by ESPN for research and development of various new studio and remote technologies, complementing the research work done at the ESPN Innovation Lab located at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Walt Disney World.

Besides its work on new technologies, the collaborative effort between ESPN and Full Sail University is designed to provide students with the opportunity to work alongside ESPN's emerging technology team to gain real-world experience. The program comes on the heels of a recent announcement by Full Sail University that it will begin offering of Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Marketing and Media.

"The energy and creativity the students and staff of Full Sail University will bring to this facility make this a natural location for the lab and will help us develop new tools to provide fans the best on-air coverage of sports," noted Anthony Bailey, vice president of emerging technology at ESPN in a statement.