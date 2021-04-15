ESPN Films to Debut ‘144’ WNBA Documentary in May

ESPN Films and along with WNBA All-Star player Chiney Ogwumike will examine the WNBA’s unprecedented 2020 season as part of a new documentary, 144, premiering May 13.

The documentary will look at how the league created a single site at the IMG Academy in Florida to conduct their 2020 season after the pandemic shut down sports last spring. The show explores what the 144 WNBA players who played during the season had to overcome, including COVID-19, the the demands of social justice activism, and the rigors of an unrelenting schedule, said the network.

Ogwumike, who serves as executive producer of 144, said in a statement: "Developing this documentary about my sisters in the WNBA and the powerful 2020 season has been an honor. 144 amplifies the story of how our league helped create unprecedented social change while redefining how we see strong female athletes compete at the highest level. It is a privilege to showcase the 144 in their vulnerability letting cameras behind-the-scenes, their dedication to social impact, and their strength in navigating through one of the most challenging seasons we have ever had."

