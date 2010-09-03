ESPN Drives Interactive Tennis for DirecTV

Cable sports giant ESPN is providing the production muscle behind

DirecTV's "U.S. Open Mix," an interactive mosaic channel

running from Aug. 30 through Sept. 6 that lets subscribers simultaneously watch

up to six live matches from the U.S. Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.

ESPN, which along with Tennis Channel and CBS is providing traditional

coverage of the Open, is using a Bexel truck equipped with five switchers and

networked EVS servers to produce the mosaic for client DirecTV. The mosaic

"Mix" includes the featured match carried on ESPN2's main network

feed and five outer-court matches.

DirecTV viewers can peruse all the matches at once, or choose an

individual match and watch it full-screen or in picture-in-picture mode with

the click of their remote. While the network coverage might bounce from match

to match during the course of a broadcast, the Mix channel allows a viewer to

watch a single match from start to finish, without commercial interruptions. It

also provides quick access to continuous match results and schedules via the

red button on the DirecTV remote.

To produce the Mix, ESPN is taking the "world feed" from the

United States Tennis Association from five matches and repurposing it with its

own commentary and graphics, as well as modifying the branding to conform to

rights and licensing requirements. The feeds are then passed off to DirecTV for

uplink.

The same production setup, which includes a staff of 12 announcers, is

also supporting streaming coverage on ESPN3, ESPN's broadband network that

is carried by a number of affiliated cable and telco operators, as well as

USOpen.org.

Don Colantonio, ESPN senior director of production enhancements and

interactive TV, says that improved networking capability at the U.S. Open site

makes it possible to simultaneously produce five matches out of one truck and

deliver coverage that is "broadcast quality on a broadband budget."

ESPN has setup both Gig-E and SDTI networking across the EVS servers,

which are shared by both ESPN and Tennis Channel, explains Colantonio. That

allows them to drag files across the network and access creative elements from

both networks such as features, opens, interviews and press conferences, and

incorporate them into the extra Mix channels.