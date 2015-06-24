ESPN, DraftKings Seal Exclusive Deal

ESPN and DraftKings have struck an exclusive deal that will make DraftKings the official daily fantasy sports offering across ESPN’s platforms.

The deal comes several weeks after it was reported that Disney and ESPN were poised to invest $250 million in DraftKings, valuing the service at about $900 million. DraftKings is now in talks to raise a “large round from other strategic investors,” according to Re/code, noting that the service pulled in $17 million in revenues in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Under the deal announced Wednesday, ESPN will promote Boston-based DraftKings’ brand and service across its platforms, including integration into digital properties and television programming. ESPN noted that more than 12 million sports fans play ESPN Fantasy games across its four top games, led by ESPN Fantasy Football.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.