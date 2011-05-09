ESPN Debuts Live TV Streaming App For Android

ESPN may have the 'droid app you're looking for -- but only if you're a customer of Time Warner Cable, Bright House Networks and Verizon FiOS TV.

The sports programmer is making four live network feeds -- with most of the same programming that's available on TV -- available through a free app for Google's Android operating system to subscribers of TWC, Bright House and FiOS TV.

The networks, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN3.com, are available to subs of those three providers who receive ESPN's linear networks as part of their video subscription. The company has said it is in talks with other pay-TV operators about providing access to the services.



Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.