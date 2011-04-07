ESPN Debuts Apps For Live TV On Apple Devices

SPN has extended its authenticated "TV Everywhere" service to Apple's iPhone, iPod touch and iPad devices, giving subscribers of Time Warner Cable, Bright House Networks and Verizon FiOS TV access to live feeds of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN3.com.

The free WatchESPN App for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch became available Wednesday on Apple's iTunes App Store. A version optimized for the iPad will be available in May.

The content is available over any Internet connection, but only to subscribers of participating ESPN affiliates.

