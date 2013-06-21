ESPN CTO: It's Too Early to Make Big Bets on 4K TV

ESPN's top tech exec is not yet convinced that 4K/Ultra HD will take off in a big way, but the sports programming giant is starting to establish a technical framework for Ultra HD so it will be ready if the eye-popping platform gains a big consumer following.

"It's still too early to say if I'm bullish or not 4K," Chuck Pagano, the executive vice president and chief technology officer of ESPN, said in an interview. "I'm sort of in the middle of the road on 4K right now, because there are still a lot of variables that need to be delineated. There is still a minimal ecosystem for us to do anything with 4K."

He said many components that will make up the underlying 4K production system, including switchers and graphics engines, are still in development. Vendors are telling Pagano not to expect many of those pieces to be available in desired quantifies until 2015.

