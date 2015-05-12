ESPN, Cablevision Enter Audience Data Pact

ESPN and Cablevision have entered into a long-term agreement where the Worldwide Sports Leader will use census-level audience data gleaned from more than 7 million Cablevision set-top boxes to analyze consumer viewing habits.

The deal also applies to ESPN parent The Walt Disney Co., which will have the ability to utilize the data and inform ad sales for other networks in the Disney Media Networks Group.

“The comprehensive consumer insight from this collaboration will enable us to develop a multiplatform model that works on a national scale and ushers in a new chapter in the data and effectiveness story for our advertisers,” said Ed Erhardt, ESPN president, global customer marketing and sales, in a statement.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.