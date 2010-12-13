ESPN Buys PVI Intellectual Property From Cablevision

ESPN has acquired substantially all of the intellectual property of

PVI Virtual Media Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cablevision

Systems that provides technology to insert computer-generated images

into TV broadcasts.

Financial terms of the deal were not

disclosed. The companies said some rights to PVI's technology have been

separately sold to a third party, which was not identified.

Under

this agreement, ESPN will hire substantially all of Lawrenceville,

N.J.-based PVI's engineering staff. The deal will give ESPN the rights

to substantially all of PVI's intellectual property including

intellectual property relating to virtual insertion, player tracking,

interactive TV applications and 3D graphics development.

