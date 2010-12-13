ESPN Buys PVI Intellectual Property From Cablevision
ESPN has acquired substantially all of the intellectual property of
PVI Virtual Media Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cablevision
Systems that provides technology to insert computer-generated images
into TV broadcasts.
Financial terms of the deal were not
disclosed. The companies said some rights to PVI's technology have been
separately sold to a third party, which was not identified.
Under
this agreement, ESPN will hire substantially all of Lawrenceville,
N.J.-based PVI's engineering staff. The deal will give ESPN the rights
to substantially all of PVI's intellectual property including
intellectual property relating to virtual insertion, player tracking,
interactive TV applications and 3D graphics development.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.