ESPN Buddies Up With Facebook

ESPN has expanded its presence on Facebook, adding the ESPN3 video player to the social-networking powerhouse's website ahead of college basketball's conference championships and launching a redesigned page for SportsCenter.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Starting Thursday, ESPN will provide live coverage of the NCAA's Championship Week 2012 games directly through Facebook, the first time streaming sports programming from an ESPN network will be available through the site.

