ESPN and Corona Extra Agree to Multimedia Boxing Sponsorship

ESPN

and Corona Extra have agreed to a multimedia boxing sponsorship,

announced Thursday, that will integrate the popular beer across multiple

platforms.

The agreement is for both English and Spanish language boxing programming, and will be the presenting sponsor for ESPN'sFriday Night Fights telecasts on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. The agreement also includes sponsorship of ESPN Deportes' Golpe a Golpe, the network's weekly boxing show, in-ring exposure with their logo on the center ring mat.

ESPN Deportes - as per the agreement - will do two on-site, live editions of Golpe a Golpe in different markets, with a co-branded studio set featuring Corona Extra. It will also be simulcasted on ESPN3.com and ESPNdeportes.com.