ESPN Adds ‘MultiCast’ to its Apple TV App

ESPN said it has launched a tvOS MultiCast feature for its Apple TV app that lets users watch up to four live simultaneous streams.

ESPN, which introduced the feature ahead of football season and the U.S. Open, is billing it as a “second screen experience, all on one screen.”

Users can click the “Watch” button to go full-screen, or press and hold it to enter MultiCast mode, where users can scroll and pick from up to 30-plus live events. Users can watch up to four live feeds using five different layouts.

For more, go to multichannel.com.