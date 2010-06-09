ESPN 3D Gains Carriage with AT&T U-Verse

Cable sports giant ESPN has reached a distribution deal for its new 3D network, ESPN 3D, with the telco AT&T. AT&T U-verse's carriage of ESPN 3D will launch with this Friday's coverage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup match between South Africa and Mexico.

The deal with AT&T, combined with previous agreements with DirecTV and Comcast, means ESPN 3D will reach over 40 million homes at launch, says Sean Hanrahan, SVP of marketing solutions for ESPN and ABC Sports. Hanrahan was speaking Wednesday in New York at a discussion of 3D advertising sponsored by ad delivery vendor DG Fastchannel and hosted by the Directors' Guild of America.

"Because of our advanced IP technology, AT&T U-verse customers can be confident that they'll have access to the latest TV innovations - whether it's your favorite content across your devices, interactive apps, or 3DTV," said Dan York, president of content, AT&T, in a statement. "With ESPN 3D, U-verse TV customers can experience the highly anticipated 2010 FIFA World CupTM for the first time ever in exciting 3D, and we're looking forward to delivering more ESPN 3D coverage throughout the year."