Ericsson Wraps Up Red Bee Buy

Ericsson said it has closed its acquisition of Red Bee Media, a U.K.-based media services company, from Creative Broadcast Services Holdings.

Ericsson has not revealed the financial terms of the deal, which was announced last July. At the time, Ericsson said the acquisition would strengthen its broadcast services unit, which was launched in 2007 and expanded in 2012 via Ericsson’s purchase of Technicolor’s Broadcast Services Division. The U.K.’s Competition Commission formally cleared the proposed merger on March 27.

Founded in 2005, Red Bee Media is a multiscreen specialist that provides services such as media asset management, playout, digital video publishing and metadata management. Red Bee Media’s customers include BBC, SkyB, BT Sport, Canal Digital, EE, UKTV, UPC/Liberty Global, and Virgin Media, among others.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.