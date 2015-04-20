Ericsson Upgrades Content Management System

Ericsson has announced a number of new improvements for the latest release of the Ericsson Content Management System, with a focus on making it easier to create and deliver content to multiple screens and platforms.

Those include multi-tier multi tenancy, geo redundancy, live-to-VOD recording and better workflow analytics.

In a statement, head of content management solution at Ericsson, Tapan Shatapathy noted that “the fourth generation of Ericsson Content Management System is easily scalable and high-performance solution will be deployable across a wide range of customer business environments.”

The newest release will be available in May 2015.