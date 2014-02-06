Ericsson Snaps Up Azuki Systems

Looking to speed up the development of its multiscreen video platform for service operators, Ericsson on Thursday announced it had inked a deal to acquire Azuki Systems, a company that supplies adaptive bit rate and content protection products to customers such as HBO and CenturyLink.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed, but Ericsson said the purchase will enable it to accelerate the development of its multiscreen TV Everywhere capabilities for service providers and complement its acquisition of the Microsoft Mediaroom assets last fall.

Acton, Mass.-based Azuki was founded in 2008 and has about 49 employees. It was not immediately known if all of them will join Ericsson. They expect to close the deal before the end of the month. Azuki will then be folded into Ericsson’s business unit support solutions division.

