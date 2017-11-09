Ericsson Renames Broadcast and Media Services Business

Ericsson said it has renamed its Broadcast and Media Services business unit as Red Bee Media.



Red Bee, now a separate business that is fully owned by Ericsson and based in the U.K., helps programming partners prepare and manage their broadcasts, including elements such as playout, OTT, content discovery, and sports graphics. It also provides more than 230,000 hours of captioning services per year, including 100,000 hours that are live.



In addition to the U.K., Red Bee has operations in Australia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, and the U.S.



The name change comes more than three years after Ericsson acquired U.K.-based Red Bee Media.