Ericsson Launches Voyager II News Gathering Product

To meet growing consumer demand for greater quality HD video coverage of sports and news, Ericsson is launching its fifth generation digital satellite news gathering product, Voyager II, which is designed to deliver higher quality video and offer clients more flexibility.

"While the Voyager II was designed for today's anywhere/anytime newsgathering and sporting environments, it is a multi-format platform that delivers value and flexibility to the user," noted Matthew Goldman, vice president of technology, Ericsson Solution Area TV, in an email. "The compact, single unit includes one or more contribution encoders, satellite modulator, confidence monitor, full front panel control, and supports multiple output streams from one or more input sources."

Significant technological advances in the product include the fact that it is built upon a new hot-swappable 1RU chassis with color input confidence monitoring and a fully redesigned front panel user interface based.

Ericsson is also billing Voyager II as the first solution for the DSNG market to offer MPEG-4 AVC 4:2:2 encoding with 10-bit precision at up to 1080p50/60 resolutions. Offering the widest range of video processing options, it allows event coverage to be done in SD, HD and 3D across a multitude of satellite and terrestrial networks.