Ericsson Launches MediaFirst TV Platform #IBC2014

With operators looking for new technologies to help deliver more content to connected IP devices, Ericsson will be showing Ericsson MediaFirst, a new cloud-based platform for delivering what the company is calling “next generation pay TV” at IBC this year.

In a statement, Per Borgklint, senior VP and head of business unit support solutions at Ericsson, explained that “new screens, devices and services are transforming the way consumers experience content at an unprecedented rate. Ericsson MediaFirst brings the agility, innovation and economic benefits of modern cloud technologies and web services to Pay TV operators, representing a big leap forward in TV technology. With Ericsson MediaFirst, Ericsson is equipping operators and service providers to drive their business in an agile fashion and define, rather than react to, the future of TV."

The platform is designed to deal with a landscape, where TV is on any device and the rise of broadband connectivity, cloud services and mobility is transforming every aspect of TV viewing.

The offering is also configured to allow rapid release cycles and simplifies operations.

The new Ericsson MediaFirst TV Platform builds on Ericsson Mediaroom, which was acquired from Microsoft last year, that is used by 65 major TV service providers including AT&T U-verse, Telefonica Vivo and TELUS Optik TV.

Ericsson MediaFirst TV Platform will be generally available for operators in the second quarter of 2015.