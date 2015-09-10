Ericsson to Enhance, Integrate AT&T’s TV Platform
Ericsson’s TV technology role at AT&T cleared up a bit Thursday when the vendor announced it had been selected to “enhance” the telco’s TV platform and work with AT&T to evolve its satellite and wireline TV platform.
The announcement comes less than two month after AT&T clinched its acquisition of DirecTV.
AT&T already uses Ericsson Mediaroom to power its U-verse TV platform (Ericsson acquired the Mediaroom IPTV platform Microsoft in 2013). Last month, AT&T announced (subscription required) that it would use a derivative of DirecTV’s gateway-client architecture to establish a more uniform, cloud-based video platform for the combined company.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.