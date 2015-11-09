Ericsson, Cisco Forge Major Tech-Biz Partnership

Ericsson and Cisco Systems – two technology juggernauts in their own right – have struck a global business and tech partnership aimed at achieving more scale and building the “networks of the future.”

They said the multi-faceted deal, which represents an incremental revenue opportunity of $1 billion-plus for each company by calendar year 2018, will offer customers products from both companies spanning several areas, including routing, data center, networking, cloud, mobility, management and control, and global services capabilities.

Cisco and Ericsson added that the resulting partnership will target service providers, enterprises, and companies tied into the growing the Internet of Things ecosystem, and cover network architectures such as 5G, cloud, IP, as well as devices sensors.

