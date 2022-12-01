Eric Kim Named Executive VP of Current Programs at CBS

Eric Kim has been named executive VP of current programs at CBS. He will oversee current primetime and daytime programming on the network and for the studio. He will report to Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, and David Stapf, president of CBS Studios.

Kim replaces Reisenbach, who was recently promoted to president.

“I’ve worked closely with Eric for over a decade and have always been impressed with his incredible programming instincts, skill in working with showrunners on our biggest hit shows and strong relationships throughout the creative community,” said Reisenbach. “I’m very excited for him to take on this significant role. He is a proven, smart executive whose leadership and input will be vital to the success of our series.”

Kim started at CBS in 2011.

“Eric’s creative instincts and his ability to champion new writers and producers complement his strong relationships with established showrunners, making him an exceptional executive,” said Stapf. “His leadership has earned the trust and respect of both the industry and his colleagues at the studio and network. As Eric steps into this new role, I’m looking forward to seeing the impact he makes both within the creative community and on our series that are enjoyed by global audiences.”

Kim has overseen all phases of production on both comedy and drama series at CBS. He worked in live action series for Nickelodeon and Teen Nick from 2009-2011. He was also VP of current programming at The CW from 2006-2009, and was part of the creative team that launched the network. Kim was an executive at UPN from 2004-2006.

He got his start in the entertainment industry working for director Jonathan Demme on the film Philadelphia. ■