Ergen: Sprint’s Drop of T-Mobile Bid Increases Options

Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen said Sprint Corp.’s decision to abandon its pursuit of wireless carrier T-Mobile presents opportunities for his company, including a bid for T-Mobile itself or a partnership with the larger carrier.

Dish – which tried and failed to buy Sprint itself in 2012 – has a swath of wireless spectrum that it has been trying to develop into its own network, but has said it would not do so without a partner. On a conference call with analysts to discuss second quarter results, Ergen said in light of past events, Sprint could be that partner.

“We remain interested in working to enhance our overall business,” Ergen said. “That could include looking at a number of companies that are out there. Obviously the AT&T-DirecTV deal probably lessened some optionality we had. The Sprint announcement probably increased some optionality we had.”

