Ergen: Dish Is Ready for 5G

Dish Network chairman and CEO Charlie Ergen said the satellite TV service provider could begin to build out its wireless spectrum in time to meet federally-imposed deadlines, adding that with new 5G technology, Dish doesn’t necessarily need a partner to do it.

Dish has long planned to use its vast wireless holdings to create its own high-speed network. But in the past Ergen has always said Dish would likely need a partner to help shoulder the cost. Now, with the advent of cheaper, more reliable 5G technology, his tune has changed.

On a conference call with analysts and reporters to discuss fourth quarter results, Ergen said Dish has already started preliminary work on the network build.



