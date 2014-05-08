Ergen: Dish Has Enough Deals For OTT Service

Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen shared a few more hints about the company’s coming OTT video subscription service Thursday, noting on the company’s first quarter earnings call that Dish has sealed up enough distribution deals to create the sort of personalized service video packages it has in mind.

“We’re comfortable launching with what we have, but think there might be some more programmers who will want to experiment with this,” Ergen said, suggesting that Dish still has slots available to programmers that want to come aboard for the ride.

Beyond his company’s current arrangement with The Walt Disney Company, Ergen didn’t identify what other programmers are now on board with Dish’s OTT initiative. In a new distribution deal announced in March, Dish secured the streaming rights necessary to offer Disney-owned fare, including linear and on-demand content from ABC, ABC Family Disney Channel, ESPN and ESPN2, via an Internet-delivered service.

