Epix Targets Streaming To 100-Plus Devices

Taking a page out of Netflix's playbook, premium network Epix announced it expects to be able to stream movies and other content to more than 100 consumer electronics and mobile devices by mid-2011, available to customers who subscribe to the channel through a participating pay-TV provider.

Epix initially launched online at EpixHD.com, and the service currently offers more than 3,000 movies, original programming and other content to authenticated users over any broadband connection. The service is currently available on Google TV via EpixHD.com, and will roll out additional apps in the coming weeks through the end of June.

The programmer is readying apps for devices including: Android-based tablets and phones from a variety of manufacturers such as Motorola, HTC and LG; Samsung TVs and Blu-Ray players; Roku streaming players; and the BlackBerry PlayBook.

