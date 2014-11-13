Epix, NHL Offer Free Digital Access to 'Road to Winter Classic' #NYCTVWk #NextTV

Related: Complete Coverage: NYC Television Week #NYCTVWk

When Epix drops the puck on its Road to the Winter Classic programming next month, the premium programmer and the National Hockey League will open their net to fans by making the series available on a number of websites and digital platforms.

The four-part series, chronicling the Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals as they get ready for the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day at Nationals Park in DC, will make its linear bow on Dec. 16 and will also be available to non-authenticated subscribers on Epix.com, NHL.com and their apps, as well as via their Facebook pages.

Similarly, the programming from Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ross Greenburg, who introduced the program’s ancestor during his days as HBO president, will be available on the websites for the clubs and their respective apps.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.