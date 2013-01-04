Epix Makes 'TV Everywhere' Play on PlayStation
Epix is expanding
its TV Everywhere footprint, inking a deal with Sony Computer Entertainment to
let subscribers access 3,000-plus movies and other titles via the PlayStation3
and PlayStation Vita game systems -- the first TV network to bring
authenticated app to the PS3.
The Epix app on
the PlayStation3 system will launch during the first quarter of 2013, with an
app for the handheld PS Vita to follow in the spring. Those will be available
to PlayStation Network members in the U.S. as a free download.
Epix, a joint
venture of Viacom's Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and
Lionsgate, available to 30 million homes nationwide through distribution
partners including Charter Communications, Cox Communications, Dish Network,
Mediacom Communications, NCTC, Suddenlink Communications and Verizon FiOS.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.