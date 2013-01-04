Epix Makes 'TV Everywhere' Play on PlayStation

Epix is expanding

its TV Everywhere footprint, inking a deal with Sony Computer Entertainment to

let subscribers access 3,000-plus movies and other titles via the PlayStation3

and PlayStation Vita game systems -- the first TV network to bring

authenticated app to the PS3.

The Epix app on

the PlayStation3 system will launch during the first quarter of 2013, with an

app for the handheld PS Vita to follow in the spring. Those will be available

to PlayStation Network members in the U.S. as a free download.

Epix, a joint

venture of Viacom's Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and

Lionsgate, available to 30 million homes nationwide through distribution

partners including Charter Communications, Cox Communications, Dish Network,

Mediacom Communications, NCTC, Suddenlink Communications and Verizon FiOS.

Click

