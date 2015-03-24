EPIX Launches Xbox One App

Extending the reach of its authenticated TV Everywhere platform, EPIX has launched an app on the Xbox One.

The TVE offering for Microsoft’s latest console includes the live streams of four channels – EPIX, EPIX 2, EPIX 3 and EPIX Drive In – plus about 3,000 on-demand titles, including The Hunger Games and documentaries, music and comedy specials from Katy Perry, Madonna, Louis C.K. and Russell Brand.

EPIX launched its TVE app for the Xbox 360 in December 2013. EPIX also supports iOS and Android mobile devices, web browsers, Google Chromecast, PlayStation 3 and 4, Roku players and Windows 8.1 devices.

