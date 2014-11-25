Epix Launches TV App on Google Chromecast

Epix launched its own TV app on Google Chromecast Tuesday, the company said in a statement, giving authenticated users access to its movie library and original content.

A joint venture between Viacom, Lionsgate Entertainment and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, Epix already is available on Xbox 360, PlayStation, iOS, Android tablets, Windows 8.1 and Roku players. Through relationships with cable, satellite and telco partners, Epix is available to over 50 million homes nationwide.

According to Epix, authenticated subscribers will have streaming access to more than 3,000 movies like The Hunger Games, James Bond, and Star Trek and original programming including the Road to the NHL Winter Classic & Road To The NHL Stadium series; Russell Brand: Messiah Complex; and Hollywood Sessions, co-produced with the Los Angeles Times.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.