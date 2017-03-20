Epix, CenturyLink Carve Out Carriage Deal

Epix said it has scored a carriage deal with CenturyLink, which will offer the premium service, including EPIX (East and West), EPIX 2, and EPIX Hits, to the telco’s Prism TV subscribers.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but the multiplatform deal does include TV Everywhere access to more than 3,000 titles available from the premium programmer on Epix.com and via the Epix app.

Epix said the deal with CenturyLink marks the third to involve the top ten from NCTC members within the last year.

It also comes amid some changes to CenturyLink’s video strategy that are well underway.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.