Epix Boots Up App for TiVo-Powered Set-Tops

Extending its first OTT bridge to MVPD-distributed set-tops Epix has introduced a set-top box app for its premium service on TiVo-powered devices from Atlantic Broadband, an operator that serves about 250,000 subs in parts of Western Pennsylvania, Miami Beach, Maryland, Delaware, Aiken, S.C., and Eastern Connecticut.

The integration of the app gives Atlantic Broadband subs with Epix subscriptions on TiVo-based boxes access to more than 2,000 movies from the Epix library, as well as to original series such as Berlin Station and Graves.

That integration also enables Epix, a joint venture between Viacom, its Paramount Pictures unit, Lionsgate and MGM, to weave its OTT/digital content into the TiVo interface and content discovery platform without requiring customers to change to another input, and offer “a more seamless experience for the consumer” and a way for the programmer to enhance the service it offers to Atlantic Broadband customers, Epix CEO Mark Greenberg said.

The partners involved say the app integration provides Atlantic Broadband subs with Epix with nearly six times more content from the programmer than has been previously available to them.

