Eonline Hits Record 30 Million Uniques

Usage of Eonline hit a new record in March 2014, with 30 million multiplatform unique users according to comScore figures cited by the digital operation.

The numbers marked the seventh consecutive quarter of growth for Eonline, which is reporting especially strong mobile growth.

In March of 2014, E!’s apps and mobile site pulled in more than 20 million uniques, more than triple the number from the same period in 2013.

“E! is reinventing pop culture for the digital age and these numbers are a testament to our strategy,” said John Najarian, executive VP/general manager, Eonline in a statement announcing the figures. “Our growth is powered not only by compelling, breaking news and award show content, but also by our deep coverage of our audience’s passion points such as television, fashion, beauty and lifestyle, as well as our unique take on what’s buzz worthy,” he added.

Comparatively the site “draws a bigger multiplatform audience than all its competitors in the entertainment space,” Eonline reported.

It beat People.com by 34%, nearly doubled EW.com’s audience and more than doubled HollywoodLife.com’s March multiplatform uniques, Eonline reported.

Across women’s lifestyle sites, Eonline also noted that it reaches more users than PopSugar, beating it by 29% and that it had more than four times the audience of Refinery29.com.