Envivio Doubles Annual Sales

Envivio, a provider of live and on-demand multi-screen IP video processing and delivery solutions, announced that it had record growth in its fiscal year 2011 ending January 31, 2011, with both revenues and sales bookings doubling.

Key factors for the growth included: deals with tier 1 U.S. Cable operators, over-the-top and telecom operators; strengthened channel partnerships; and growing demand for multiscreen solutions. The privately-held company, whose investors include several private equity and venture capital firms, did not, however, release specific revenue figures or profits.

"The success of the past year is clear validation of Envivio's TV without boundaries strategy that creates solutions to deliver the best subscriber experience regardless of the viewing platform," said Envivio CEO Julien Signès in a statement. "The traditional broadcast television world is changing: TV is no longer limited to stationary screens in the home, but is now being delivered to every IP connected device, whether it is an iPad, iPhone, Android phone or tablet, or other dynamic device. Envivio, with its flexible software-based platform, is in a unique position to enable traditional and emerging TV service providers to fulfill their customers demand for the support of this TV revolution."

The company, which is profitable, also announced that it had seen 250% bounce in its U.S. operations, where its products were deployed in five of the six top U.S. cable and telecom operators. Envivio now serves more than 200 customers in over 50 countries.