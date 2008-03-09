Entriq Acquires DayPort to Broaden New-Media Solutions

Entriq, a Carlsbad, Calif.-based company that specializes in pay-media solutions for delivering video through the Web or mobile distribution and counts World Wrestling Entertainment and NBC Universal as customers, is acquiring DayPort, a Mankato, Minn.-based firm that offers content-publishing and management solutions primarily for ad-supported Web-video solutions.

The acquisition of DayPort and its content-work-flow technologies will help Entriq to offer customers a “seamless solution” for taking their content and monetizing it through multiple delivery channels such as Web syndication, Entriq chief operating officer Guy Tennant said.

It should bring new advertising expertise to Entriq, which, as a subsidiary of South African media conglomerate Naspers, has naturally leaned toward subscription models for Web video. And it will strengthen Entriq’s domestic customer base, as DayPort already works with a number of call-letter stations in the United States to bring video to their Web sites.

“We’ve acquired a company that has a strong lineage in the news and free-content space,” Tennant said. “So they’ve developed good advertising solutions, good video players and a nice work-flow solution, including interoperability with professional editing systems like Avid and Quantel, to capture content for new media.”

Terms of the deal between the two privately held companies were not disclosed, although Tennant said the merged firm should have annual revenues in the $20 million range and will compete with other Internet-video turnkey-solution providers like Brightcove and Maven Networks.

Entriq will now have 170 employees, counting DayPort’s 40-odd staffers, and DayPort CEO Cory Factor was named chief technology officer of the combined group. Entriq plans to begin integrating DayPort’s technology immediately and show a functional demo of its new end-to-end solution at the National Association of Broadcasters’ 2008 NAB Show in Las Vegas next month.