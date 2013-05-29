Entravision Standardizes on JVC Cameras

JVC Professional Products Company has announced that Spanish-language

broadcaster Entravision Communications Corporation is standardizing on JVC

ProHD cameras as part of a larger upgrade to HD.





Entravision owns and operates Spanish-language television

stations in 19 of the nation's top 50 Hispanic markets. It has purchased the

GY-HM650 and GY-HM150 cameras for ENG, GY-HM750 cameras for production and

GY-HM790 cameras for studio use.





Currently the cameras have been deployed in

about 15 markets.