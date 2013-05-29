Trending

Entravision Standardizes on JVC Cameras

By

JVC Professional Products Company has announced that Spanish-language
broadcaster Entravision Communications Corporation is standardizing on JVC
ProHD cameras as part of a larger upgrade to HD.

Entravision owns and operates Spanish-language television
stations in 19 of the nation's top 50 Hispanic markets. It has purchased the
GY-HM650 and GY-HM150 cameras for ENG, GY-HM750 cameras for production and
GY-HM790 cameras for studio use.

Currently the cameras have been deployed in
about 15 markets.