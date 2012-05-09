Entravision Reports 8% Increase in TV Revenue

Entravision Communications reported net television revenue of $33.2 million in the first quarter, up 8% from the same quarter a year ago. Radio revenue was $13.4 million, which was flat with the previous year's first quarter.

Overall, Entravision's net revenue was $46.5 million in the quarter, 6% up from the same quarter last year.

"We achieved revenue growth primarily driven by an increase in core television advertising and an increase in retransmission consent revenue, despite continuing challenges in the advertising environment," said Walter Ulloa, chairman and CEO of Entravision, "as our advertising customers continue to make difficult choices in the current uncertain economic environment."

Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and TeleFutura networks, with TV stations in 19 of the nation's top 50 Hispanic markets. The company also has 48 owned and operated radio stations.

"Our audience shares remain strong in the nation's most densely populated Hispanic markets," continued Ulloa, "and we believe we are well positioned to benefit as the U.S. Hispanic market continues to expand and advertisers increasingly recognize the importance of reaching our target audience."