Entone Launches FusionTV

Entone

has launched a managed service FusionTV that provides telcos with the

ability to provide with linear high definition television blended with

over the top online content. The offering is designed to appeal to

consumers are unhappy with the costs and content offerings of

traditional pay TV services.

In marketing the service, Entone is

targeting telcos who would like to deliver a wide array of video

services with their broadband internet service without the cost of

deploying a full-scale IPTV system as well as telcos who have launched

an IPTV service but would like to add more web content and features.

The

system is set up so that consumers would have access to linear high

definition television through local broadcasters and a wide array online

content, including video on demand, movie, music streaming, photo

sharing social media and other popular web services. It also includes an

electronic program guide and Entone's media hub, which has DVR

capabilities and provides users with the ability to share media over a

home network.

The IPTV Edition of Fusion TV is based on Entone's

recently announced WebVOD solution which allows IPTV operators to offer

web-based VOD services with a simple software download to Entone's media

hubs.

The service is currently being trialed by operators but no deployments have been announced.

"Operators

are clearly under threat from the pure-play OTT [over the top] service

where more and more compelling content is available online and

on-demand," noted Ameer Karim, vice president of Hybrid TV for Entone in

a statement. "However, the operators also understand that customers

place great value on life TV, premium content, true HD programming and

the ability to record their favorite shows. FusionTV unites these themes

into a single user experience, whether delivered as part of a premium

IPTV service or bundled with a broadband Internet service."