Entone Launches FusionTV
Entone
has launched a managed service FusionTV that provides telcos with the
ability to provide with linear high definition television blended with
over the top online content. The offering is designed to appeal to
consumers are unhappy with the costs and content offerings of
traditional pay TV services.
In marketing the service, Entone is
targeting telcos who would like to deliver a wide array of video
services with their broadband internet service without the cost of
deploying a full-scale IPTV system as well as telcos who have launched
an IPTV service but would like to add more web content and features.
The
system is set up so that consumers would have access to linear high
definition television through local broadcasters and a wide array online
content, including video on demand, movie, music streaming, photo
sharing social media and other popular web services. It also includes an
electronic program guide and Entone's media hub, which has DVR
capabilities and provides users with the ability to share media over a
home network.
The IPTV Edition of Fusion TV is based on Entone's
recently announced WebVOD solution which allows IPTV operators to offer
web-based VOD services with a simple software download to Entone's media
hubs.
The service is currently being trialed by operators but no deployments have been announced.
"Operators
are clearly under threat from the pure-play OTT [over the top] service
where more and more compelling content is available online and
on-demand," noted Ameer Karim, vice president of Hybrid TV for Entone in
a statement. "However, the operators also understand that customers
place great value on life TV, premium content, true HD programming and
the ability to record their favorite shows. FusionTV unites these themes
into a single user experience, whether delivered as part of a premium
IPTV service or bundled with a broadband Internet service."
