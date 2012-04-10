Entertainment Studios Partners with Vivicast Media for Global Distribution

Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios has licensed six of its seven high-definition TV networks to Vivicast Media and its partners for global distribution.

The six networks are Cars.TV, Comedy.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV, Pets.TV and Recipe.TV.

"Our goal and commitment has always been to make our HD networks the very best in their categories, and our new affiliation arrangement with Vivicast Media is another big step in bringing our HD networks to more viewers worldwide," said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Entertainment Studios in a statement. "All content is originally produced in-house to insure the highest level of creative quality, as well as the ability to distribute our content globally on all platforms."

"We are thrilled to add these six networks to our line-up," said Stuart Smitherman, President of Vivicast Media, also in a statement. "The ability of Vivicast to license the networks to operators around the world combined with the expertise of Entertainment Studios Networks to provide these networks makes a stellar combination. Byron Allen and his team have a history of creating top-tier entertainment and we look forward to working with Entertainment Studios Networks for a long time."