Entertainment Studios Chooses DG

First-run syndicated programming producer and distributor Entertainment Studios has chosen DG to prepare and distribute all 27 of its syndicated programs to broadcasters via DG's Pathfire platform. As a result of the deal, DG will prepare and then send out about 2,000 hours of programming per year, including such shows as The Gossip Queens, America's Court with Judge Ross and Entertainers with Byron Allen.

In addition to delivering the programming, DG will also handle all content preparation, including closed captioning, encoding, encryption, tracking, and placements of ads, interstitials, ratings and bumpers.

"We want it to be easy for broadcasters to easily get our content on air with minimal errors and that is why we're extremely pleased to have chosen DG/Pathfire," noted Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios in a statement.