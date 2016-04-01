Entertainment CEOs Down on Growth Prospects, Up on Tech

CEOs of entertainment and media companies are more concerned with economic and business growth prospects than last year, but see more opportunities as technology transforms customer expectations around the world, according to a PricewaterhouseCoopers survey.

PwC surveyed 76 entertainment and media CEOs in 36 countries as part of its 19th Annual Global CEO Survey, and found that 76% of them believe there are more threats to their company’s growth prospects than there were three years ago, up from 67% last year. Among their chief concerns, according to the survey: geopolitical uncertainty, the availability of key skills and the speed of technological change. Only 22% believe growth prospects will improve over the next 12 months, down from 34% last year.

But all is not doom and gloom, according to the PwC study, 61% of entertainment and media CEOs say their companies have more growth opportunities compared to three years ago, and 89% are confident about their growth prospects over the next three years.

