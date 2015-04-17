Endemol Beyond USA Launching ‘Fear Factor’ YouTube Series

Endemol Beyond USA has partnered with Porterhouse Media to launch a Fear Factor mashup series for YouTube and social media channels.

The weekly remixes feature memorable moments from Fear Factor that have been auto-tuned by DJ Steve Porter, creator of Porterhouse Media.

The mashups will post every Friday, starting April 17, and can be found here.

“This is the next generation of Fear Factor, produced specifically for the digitally-savvy, millennial audience,” said Will Keenan, president, Endemol Beyond USA. “We’ve worked with the legendary remix artist Steve Porter to create bite-sized, ‘internet-friendly’ content that our YouTube, Facebook and OTT viewers are sure to enjoy.”

Endemol Beyond USA will also unveil additional Fear Factor programming — including stunts, pranks, challenges and never-before-seen content for the original series — later this year.