Encore Plays on Roku

Starz said Encore Play, its authenticated TV Everywhere service for Encore subscribers, is available on Roku players and integrated Roku TVs.

Encore Play, which launched quietly on the platform on Sept. 1, is available via the Roku Channel store and offers access to a VOD library that includes movies and TV series such as Guardians of the Galaxy, The Equalizer, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Power, Outlander, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Die Hard, Diff’rent Strokes, and Magnum, P.I.

Encore Play is also offered on iOS and Android mobile devices, Web browsers, the Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets, Xbox 360 and Xbox One, and is optimized for the Google Chromecast streaming adapter and Nook devices.

