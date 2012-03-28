Encompass Names New CTO

Encompass Digital Media has announced that former Cisco executive Bart Spriester will be joining its executive team as chief technology officer on April 9.

When he joins the company, Spriester will reporting to Bill Tillson, president and CEO of Encompass, which owns and operates broadcast facilities throughout the United States, United Kingdom and Asia.

"With facilities around the world and over 500 networks on the air, it was critical for us to fill this position with an individual who has an unparalleled track record in vision, leadership and technological innovation," said Tillson in a statement. "After an extensive search, it was evident that Bart would be a perfect fit for Encompass."

Spriester will spearhead Encompass' global technology strategy, work on cultivating key vendor relationships and oversee engineering and IT teams across the company.

He joins Encompass from a 19-year career at Cisco Systems, Inc./Scientific Atlanta where he most recently served as VP and general manager for Digital Media Networks. He is also a published author and holds 12 U.S. patents.

"As a leading provider of media services worldwide, I see this as a unique opportunity to solidify and deploy the company's global technical vision while collaborating with a team of highly-respected industry executives," Spriester said in a statement.