EMX Launches CTV Reach Product with Inscape Data

Engine Media Exchange, Engine’s programmatic unit, said it launched a Connected TV Incremental Reach product that relies on viewing data from Vizio’s Inscape division.

At a time when TV and CTV are mostly bought and measured separately, the new product enables advertisers to assess the full impact of TV buys and identify opportunities for more effective reach while eliminating waste and duplication.

“With EMX’s new Incremental Reach Measurement product we are bridging linear TV and CTV with a common measurement standard and solving a complicated need in the market,” said Michael Zacharski, CEO, EMX. “Together with Inscape we have created a system that enables our clients to get the enhanced CTV and linear TV reporting they need to run more targeted and successful campaigns allowing for true cross channel optimization and improved return on investment for advertisers spending in today’s TV landscape.”

Using EMX’s Incremental Reach Measurement, clients can link a brands linear TV media delivery to EMX CTV media delivery at the household level and enable campaign pacing across linear TV versus CTV investment based on saturation and desired target population reach. Frequency can be measured across linear TV and CTV to identify viewers who are seeing ads too often or not often enough.

Advertisers can also identify viewing by day part, time of day, network and app and get recommendations for optimizing campaigns, targeting and future media planning for both linear TV and CTV.

Through Inscape, EMX has access to glass-level, consumer opt-in data for more than 15 million Vizio smart TVs, or about 20% of all smart TVs in U.S. households.

“More than ever, brands are clamoring for tools to help understand where their audiences are, and how TV is being consumed in order to keep pace with a very dynamic TV marketplace,” said Greg Hampton, VP, business development for Inscape. “We look forward to providing the team at EMX with Inscape viewing data at the scale, speed and granularity necessary for them to deliver precise measurement solutions. This will enable a deeper understanding of audiences, empower brands to make intelligent TV ad-buying decisions and be better prepared to address changes in the marketplace.”